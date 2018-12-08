St. Ambrose led by 16 points in the second half but couldn't hold on, falling to Trinity Christian 81-78 for its third straight loss.
Jake Meeske's layup with 14:09 left put the Bees (7-4, 3-2) up by 16, but over the next 5 1/2 minutes the Trolls went on a 19-6 run to cut the lead to three.
Josh Decker's layup gave Trinity Christian (4-10, 1-5) the lead for good with 1:28 left in the game, and 3-pointers by Michael Williams and Meeske that could have retaken the lead for St. Ambrose missed the mark.
Meeske led the Bees with a game-high 26 points and Williams chipped in 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Trinity Christian's second-half run was spurred by 58.1 percent shooting, including 47.1 percent from 3-point range.
Northern Iowa 75, Dubuque 67: Northern Iowa needed a second half charge to dispatch Division III Dubuque on Saturday.
Dubuque led by 50-40 after Michael Williams' layup with 13:03 left, but Northern Iowa went on a 15-0 run to grab the lead.
The teams traded the lead back and forth several times before the Panthers went on a decisive 16-3 run to end Dubuque's upset chances.
Freshman AJ Green scored 20 to lead Northern Iowa, which snapped a two-game losing streak.
Luke McDonnell added 14 points and Isaiah Brown 11 for the Panthers.
Marcus McDaniel led Dubuque with 13.
Women's basketball
St. Ambrose 74, Trinity Christian 62: Mercedes Jackson scored 21 points and Candace Finnin 19 as the Bees used a big fourth quarter to defeat Trinity Christian on Saturday.
The Bees led by just one entering the fourth quarter before exploding for 24 points in the final period.
Jackson and Finnin also led the Bees on the boards, grabbing nine and eight respectively, and Finnin also blocked two shots.
Gabrielle Koelker led the team off the bench with five assists to go along with eight points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.