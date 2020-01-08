Second-half woes cost Augie men shot at upset of Elmhurst

ELMHURST — The Augustana men's basketball team went looking for another big road upset in CCIW play on Wednesday night.
Instead, the Vikings ran into a huge Rhode block.
Jacob Rhode scored eight of Elmhurst's first 10 points in the second half as the hosting Bluejays got a jump on the Vikings after intermission, built a lead that they never lost and went on to an 80-71 league victory at R.A, Faganel Hall.
“We had too many turnovers and they're 12-1,” said Augie coach Grey Giovanine after his club dropped to 8-5, 2-2 in the CCIW and couldn't build off a road upset of then 18th-ranked Carthage on Saturday. “You go on the road against a Top 15 team and you certainly don't have much room for error.”
In the opening minutes of that second half, four of Augie's first nine possessions ended in turnovers. For the game, Augie had 19 miscues and were outscored 32-18 in the paint by the shorter but physical hosts who moved to 3-1 in the CCIW.
That early 13-5 spree gave Elmhurst a 55-44 lead after leading 42-39 at the break. That lead grew to as many as 14 (66-52) before Augie battled back to within six at 71-65 when Austin Elledge hit two free throws to cap a 13-5 Augie run with 3:30 left in regulation. In that run, Lucas Simon, Luke Johnson and Pierson Wofford hit from deep as Augie was just 9 of 26 from the 3-point line. Elledge had a jumper before his two free throws. That, though, was as close as Augie could get in a competitive game that featured five ties and 11 lead changes in the first half.
Wofford topped the team with 22 points, Elledge finished with 19 and Simon added 11. Micah Martin added nine points and tied Wofford for rebounding honors with eight, but had a quiet second half even when the Bluejays' depleted front-court was working around foul trouble.
Rhode popped for 20, one behind teammate Derek Dotlich's game-high 21. Dominic Genco added 11 off the bench for the 12-1, 3-1 CCIW Bluejays.
All night, Giovanine was searching for the right combinations against the 11th-ranked Bluejays. Augie came into the game already short-handed. Freshman guard Jack McDonald left school on Monday and normal reserve Justin Bottorff wasn't ready to go after being slowed by an illness, according to the coach. That meant more meaningful minutes for Johnson, Matt Hanushewsky and Daniel Carr, especially with starting point Jack Jelen in foul trouble.
“I looked out there midway through the second half and we had two freshmen and a sophomore out there,” said Giovanine after his team's fourth straight road game against a ranked team. “That's tough for those guys to be introduced, but that's just where we are.”
McDonald's departure shocked the entire program.
“He played in a JV game on Sunday and left on Monday,” said Giovanine earlier on Wednesday. “He saw his role being reduced and didn't think he wanted to continue. Nothing more or less.”
McDonald had played in all 12 games for the Vikings, who came in off a huge 84-68 road victory at No. 18 Carthage on Saturday. He averaged 6.2 points and 1.8 rebounds, He was second on the team with 34 assists.
McDonald, who finished 15th in the Illinois Mr. Basketball voting last winter, started two games earlier in the season but had seen his playing time diminish of late. He played just three minutes on Saturday going 0-for-1 from the field and grabbing two rebounds. He was seventh on the team, averaging 17-plus minutes per game.