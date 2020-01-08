Second-half woes cost Augie men shot at upset of Elmhurst

ELMHURST — The Augustana men's basketball team went looking for another big road upset in CCIW play on Wednesday night.

Instead, the Vikings ran into a huge Rhode block.

Jacob Rhode scored eight of Elmhurst's first 10 points in the second half as the hosting Bluejays got a jump on the Vikings after intermission, built a lead that they never lost and went on to an 80-71 league victory at R.A, Faganel Hall.

“We had too many turnovers and they're 12-1,” said Augie coach Grey Giovanine after his club dropped to 8-5, 2-2 in the CCIW and couldn't build off a road upset of then 18th-ranked Carthage on Saturday. “You go on the road against a Top 15 team and you certainly don't have much room for error.”

In the opening minutes of that second half, four of Augie's first nine possessions ended in turnovers. For the game, Augie had 19 miscues and were outscored 32-18 in the paint by the shorter but physical hosts who moved to 3-1 in the CCIW.