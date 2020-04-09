Second man arrested in connection with Davenport Verizon store armed robbery

A second man has been arrested in connection with the Dec. 5 armed robbery of the Verizon Wireless store at 1800 N. Division St.

Jermaine Gregory Miller, 22, of 560 20th Ave., Rock Island, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery.

The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a mandatory prison sentence of 25 years — 70%, or 17 ½ years — of which must be served before parole can be granted.

Lynn Brooks III, 27 of Davenport, was arrested Jan. 2 in connection with the robbery. He also is charged with one count of first-degree robbery.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective Craig Stone, Miller and Brooks went to the Verizon Wireless store at 7:17 p.m.

Brooks, armed with a handgun, and Miller entered the store through the front door. Pointing the gun, they ordered the clerk to the stock room of the store where the safe is located.

Brooks held the gun to the clerk's back while Miller took cell phones and other electronic devices from the safe and put them into two black sacks. Brooks also held the gun to the back of the clerk's head.