DL, LJ Henderson, Clinton, 6-2, 185, jr.

DL, Griffin Liddle, Bettendorf, 6-3, 265, so.

DL, Alex Siperly, Moline, 6-1, 215, sr.

DL, Sam Strang, Davenport Central, 6-3, 210, jr.

LB, Seth Adrian, Assumption, 6-2, 225, jr.

LB, Alex Blizzard, Bettendorf, 5-11, 205, sr.

LB, Collin Lewis, North Scott, 6-0, 160, sr.

DB, Victor Guzman, Rock Island, 5-8, 155, jr.

DB, Devontae Taylor, Moline, 5-11, 175, sr.

DB, Takpor Tiah, Muscatine, 5-9, 150, jr.

DB, Malik Westerfield, Davenport West, 6-0, 165, sr.

