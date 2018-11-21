DL;Zac Gavin;Maquoketa;sr.

DL;Tucker Kinney;Central DeWitt;jr.

DL;Ethan Orr;Midland;sr.

DL;Brian Stillman;Wilton;sr.

LB;Baylor Crigger;Camanche;sr.

LB;Brock Hartley;Wilton;sr.

LB;Bryant Lanz;Wapello;sr.

LB;Coy Ruess;West Liberty;sr.

DB;Trevor Hager;Bellevue;sr.

DB;Devin Hurdle;Central DeWitt;sr.

DB;Keatyn Velez;Louisa-Muscatine;jr.

P;A.J. Lenz;West Liberty;sr.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments