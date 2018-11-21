DL;Caden Jackson;Orion;sr.

DL;Blake Laingen;Geneseo;sr.

DL;Derik Tippie;Mercer County;sr.

DL;Drake VanHyfte;Annawan-Wethersfield;jr.

LB;Chad Banfield;Orion;sr.

LB;Clay Brinkmeier;Riverdale;sr.

LB;Cody Bush;Rockridge;sr.

LB;Jacob Varner;Mid-County;sr.

DB;Kaleb Buss;Ridgewood;sr.

DB;Billy Cosgrave;Geneseo;sr.

DB;Isaac Shaw;Annawan-Wethersfield;jr.

P;Michael Popkin;West Carroll;jr.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments