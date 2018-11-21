Back, Aboubacar Barry, Moline, 5-10, 185, jr.

Back, Austin Kalar, Bettendorf, 5-8, 185, sr.

Back, Tim Nimely, Muscatine, 5-9, 175, so.

Back, Nathan Sheets, Alleman, 6-0, 195, jr.

WR, Eli Gaye, Muscatine, 5-10, 165, so.

WR, Priest Sheedy, Davenport North, 6-0, 180, jr.

OL, Cole Buhman, Bettendorf, 6-4, 275, sr.

OL, Ben Duenas, Moline, 5-10, 270, jr.

OL, Brady Ernst, North Scott, 6-5, 255, sr.

OL, Jackson Stoefen, North Scott, 6-6, 250, jr.

OL, Logan Swartz, Rock Island, 6-6, 285, sr.

PK/P, Luke Hummel, Davenport Central, 5-11, 165, sr.

UT, Ben Royer, Pleasant Valley, 5-10, 150, sr.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Bi-State Digital Editor

Load comments