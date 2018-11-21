Back;Chance Colby;Columbus Junction;sr.

Back;Nate Lange;Northeast;sr.

Back;Ricky Pforts;Wapello;jr.

Back;Logan Stolte;Tipton;sr.

WR;Eric Campie;Camanche;sr.

WR;Jensen Dodge;Midland;jr.

OL;Zayne Feller;Camanche;so.

OL;Brent Meyers;West Liberty;sr.

OL;Taven Rich;Maquoketa;jr.

OL;Tyler Thurston;North Cedar;jr.

OL;Brayton Wade;Wilton;sr.

PK;Ty Kloser;Bellevue;so.

Utility;Chase Kruse;Louisa-Muscatine;jr.

