Pos.;Name;School;Year

Back;Cole Franks;Ridgewood;sr.

Back;Evan Lilly;Mercer County;sr.

Back;Alex McAvoy;Geneseo;sr.

Back;Ethan Rash;Fulton;so.

WR;Isaac Frank;Annawan-Wethersfield;sr.

WR;Julian Samuels;Annawan-Wethersfield;jr.

OL;Kael Colbrese;Sherrard;sr.

OL;Trevor Pratt;Erie-Prophetstown;sr.

OL;Cole Sawickis;Annawan-Wethersfield;sr.

OL;Michael Seabloom;Orion;sr.

OL;Willie Terry;Kewanee;sr.

PK;Remi Bell;Mid-County;sr.

Utility;Keegan Anderson;Morrison;jr.

