Emarion Ellis, Davenport Central

Height, year: 6-4, junior

Quick hit: Team's leading scorer was first team all-MAC, all-substate and Class 4A third team all-state by IPSWA. He averaged 17.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

Amarion Nimmers, Rock Island

Height, year: 6-1, sophomore

Quick hit: Second on the team in scoring at 12.1 points per game, Nimmers was second team all-Big 6. He was among the Rocks' top 3-point shooting threats at nearly 40%.

Kaiden Phillips, Davenport Central

Height, year: 6-5, senior

Quick hit: The first team all-MAC choice tallied 12.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and an Iowa Class 4A-best 67 blocked shots. He had 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks in a win over Clinton in December.

Ryne Schimmel, Moline

Height, year: 6-2, junior