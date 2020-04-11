Emarion Ellis, Davenport Central
Height, year: 6-4, junior
Quick hit: Team's leading scorer was first team all-MAC, all-substate and Class 4A third team all-state by IPSWA. He averaged 17.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.
Amarion Nimmers, Rock Island
Height, year: 6-1, sophomore
Quick hit: Second on the team in scoring at 12.1 points per game, Nimmers was second team all-Big 6. He was among the Rocks' top 3-point shooting threats at nearly 40%.
Kaiden Phillips, Davenport Central
Height, year: 6-5, senior
Quick hit: The first team all-MAC choice tallied 12.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and an Iowa Class 4A-best 67 blocked shots. He had 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks in a win over Clinton in December.
Ryne Schimmel, Moline
Height, year: 6-2, junior
Quick hit: A second team all-Big 6 recipient, Schimmel was the Maroons' top scorer at almost 13 points per contest. He was among the league leaders in 3-point makes for Moline (16-15).
Jamal Winston, Davenport West
Height, year: 6-3, senior
Quick hit: Winston averaged 17.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. The second team all-conference selection was second in league in made 3s (53) and fifth in scoring.
Quincy Wiseman, Davenport North
Height, year: 6-2, junior
Quick hit: First team all-MAC and 4A all-substate, Wiseman compiled 14 points, four rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He made 38 shots from beyond the arc and was MAC's second best foul shooter at 87.5%.
