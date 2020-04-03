Second team
Second team

Maddi Barickman, Geneseo

Height, year: 5-10, junior

Quick hit: Second team all-WB6 selection averaged 12.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game for Maple Leafs.

Jasmine Bell, United Township

Height, year: 5-8, senior

Quick hit: Second team all-WB6 selection led the Illinois metro Quad-Cities in scoring at 17.9 points and added 6.6 rebounds per game for Panthers.

Zoey Long, Muscatine

Height, year: 5-5, junior

Quick hit: School's career 3-point leader with 126, averaged 13 points per game to help team finish .500 despite being without UNI commit Alicia Garcia all season.

A.J. Schubert, Assumption

Height, year: 6-1, freshman

Quick hit: Second team all-MAC selection averaged 9.9 points and seven rebounds to help lead the Knights to the Class 3A state tournament.

Bella Sims, Davenport North

Height, year: 5-4, junior

Quick hit: Repeat first team all-MAC selection averaged 9.1 points, 4.7 assists, 4.6 rebounds and two steals per game for Wildcats.

Bralee Trice, Moline

Height, year: 5-9, junior

Quick hit: Second team all-WB6 honoree averaged 12.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game for the Maroons.

