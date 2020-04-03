Maddi Barickman, Geneseo
Height, year: 5-10, junior
Quick hit: Second team all-WB6 selection averaged 12.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game for Maple Leafs.
Jasmine Bell, United Township
Height, year: 5-8, senior
Quick hit: Second team all-WB6 selection led the Illinois metro Quad-Cities in scoring at 17.9 points and added 6.6 rebounds per game for Panthers.
Zoey Long, Muscatine
Height, year: 5-5, junior
Quick hit: School's career 3-point leader with 126, averaged 13 points per game to help team finish .500 despite being without UNI commit Alicia Garcia all season.
A.J. Schubert, Assumption
Height, year: 6-1, freshman
Quick hit: Second team all-MAC selection averaged 9.9 points and seven rebounds to help lead the Knights to the Class 3A state tournament.
Bella Sims, Davenport North
Height, year: 5-4, junior
Quick hit: Repeat first team all-MAC selection averaged 9.1 points, 4.7 assists, 4.6 rebounds and two steals per game for Wildcats.
Bralee Trice, Moline
Height, year: 5-9, junior
Quick hit: Second team all-WB6 honoree averaged 12.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game for the Maroons.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!