Maddi Barickman, Geneseo

Height, year: 5-10, junior

Quick hit: Second team all-WB6 selection averaged 12.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game for Maple Leafs.

Jasmine Bell, United Township

Height, year: 5-8, senior

Quick hit: Second team all-WB6 selection led the Illinois metro Quad-Cities in scoring at 17.9 points and added 6.6 rebounds per game for Panthers.

Zoey Long, Muscatine

Height, year: 5-5, junior

Quick hit: School's career 3-point leader with 126, averaged 13 points per game to help team finish .500 despite being without UNI commit Alicia Garcia all season.

A.J. Schubert, Assumption

Height, year: 6-1, freshman

Quick hit: Second team all-MAC selection averaged 9.9 points and seven rebounds to help lead the Knights to the Class 3A state tournament.

Bella Sims, Davenport North