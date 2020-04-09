You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Second team
0 comments

Second team

Frank Bierman, Tipton

Height, year: 6-4, senior

Key stats: All-River Valley Conference Elite team and 2A all-substate team choice averaged 13.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and shot 52.7%.

Maddox Griffin, Wapello

Height, year: 6-1, sophomore

Key stats: Unanimous SEISC North Division and Class 1A Substate 4 team, Griffin averaged 16.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.8 steals per game.

Joe Lilienthal, Durant

Height, year: 6-7, senior

Key stats: All-RVC South Divisional team recorded 14.1 points, 7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 52% for 10-win Wildcats.

Alex McAleer, Central DeWitt

Height, year: 6-5, senior

Key stats: Team's second-leading scorer was first team all-Wamac East Division. Averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for substate final squad.

Ethan Sahr, North Cedar

Height, year: 6-1, senior

Key stats: All-RVC Elite team recipient averaged team-high 15.7 points per game and made team-best 55 trifectas. He compiled 3.9 rebounds a contest.

Cam Soenksen, Camanche

Height, year: 6-2, senior

Key stats: Missed several games with back injury, but returned to earn RVC Elite team and third team all-state honors in 2A by IPSWA. Averaged 13.8 points and made team-best 62 threes.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News