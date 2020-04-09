Second team

Frank Bierman, Tipton
Height, year: 6-4, senior
Key stats: All-River Valley Conference Elite team and 2A all-substate team choice averaged 13.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and shot 52.7%.
Maddox Griffin, Wapello
Height, year: 6-1, sophomore
Key stats: Unanimous SEISC North Division and Class 1A Substate 4 team, Griffin averaged 16.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.8 steals per game.
Joe Lilienthal, Durant
Height, year: 6-7, senior
Key stats: All-RVC South Divisional team recorded 14.1 points, 7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 52% for 10-win Wildcats.
Alex McAleer, Central DeWitt
Height, year: 6-5, senior
Key stats: Team's second-leading scorer was first team all-Wamac East Division. Averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for substate final squad.
Ethan Sahr, North Cedar
Height, year: 6-1, senior
Key stats: All-RVC Elite team recipient averaged team-high 15.7 points per game and made team-best 55 trifectas. He compiled 3.9 rebounds a contest.
Cam Soenksen, Camanche
Height, year: 6-2, senior
Key stats: Missed several games with back injury, but returned to earn RVC Elite team and third team all-state honors in 2A by IPSWA. Averaged 13.8 points and made team-best 62 threes.
