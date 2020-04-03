Name;School;Pos;Year;Noteworthy
Taylor Barber;Sherrard;G;Jr.;Unanimous all-Three Rivers West Division first team; averaged 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals per game
Madison Haynes;West Carroll;G/F;Jr.;Second team all-Northwest Upstate Illini South Division; averaged 10.5 points, 6 rebounds, 3.5 steals, 2 blocks per game
Shae Hanrahan;Riverdale;F;Jr.;First team all-Three Rivers West Division; averaged 6 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals for 2A state qualifier
Kierney McDonald;Rockridge;F;So.;Unanimous all-Three Rivers West Division first team; averaged 11 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block per contest
Keegan Rico;Annawan;G;Sr.;All-Lincoln Trail Conference second team; averaged 11.5 points, 3 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals per game
Emily Schipper;Fulton;F;Sr.;Unanimous all-Three Rivers West Division first team; averaged 12 points, 7 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 2 assists, 1.5 blocks per contest
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!