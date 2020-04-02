Second team

Claire Abbott, Northeast

Height, year: 5-8, senior

Key stats: First team RVC and Class 2A all-district selection averaged 13.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.1 blocks and led the Rebels in every category but assists.

Lindsey Banowetz, Bellevue

Height, year: 5-9, senior

Key stats: RVC elite team selection averaged 16 points, 6.9 rebounds and three steals per game while leading the Comets in every category but blocks.

Anabel Blount, Prince of Peace

Height, year: 5-8, junior

Key stats: First team all-TRC and Class 1A all-district selection averaged 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for 13-10 Irish.

Eryka Dickey, Wapello

Height, year: 5-8, senior

Key stats: All-SEISC and Class 2A district selection averaged 13.5 points and 6.3 rebounds to help the Arrows finish 15-6 this season.

Finley Hall, West Liberty