Second team

Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy
106;Jaxon Bussa;Camanche;Jr.;36-4, third at 2A sectional, RVC runner-up
113;Alex Beaver;West Liberty;Jr.;30-9, 2A state qualifier, RVC champion
120;Ben Vogel;Camanche;Sr.;39-7, 2A state qualifier, RVC champion
126;Austin Lenz;Tipton;Sr.;41-8, 2A state qualifier, second at districts
132;Mitchell Moore;Wapello;Sr.;25-6, 1A state qualifier, sectional champion
138;Brennan Kramer;Camanche;Jr.;35-10, third at sectionals
145;Colton Cruse;Wilton;Jr.;23-11, fourth at districts
152;Zach Roeder;Bellevue;Sr.;29-10, 1A state qualifier, district runner-up
160;Cayden Miller;Midland;So.;33-8, 1A state qualifier, sectional champion
170;Ty Schmidt;Northeast;Sr.;34-10, eighth at 1A state, RVC champion
182;Logan Waltz;Camanche;Jr.;32-9, sectional champion, third at districts
195;Lane Stender;Maquoketa;Jr.;26-13, third at Wamac, second at sectionals
220;Nile Schuett;Tipton;Sr.;27-12, third at sectionals, second at RVC
285;Briggs Hartley;Wilton;So.;23-8, 1A state qualifier, district runner-up
At-large;Cole Miller;Central DeWitt;Jr.;27-19, 2A state qualifier, sectional and district champion
At-large;Luke Giesemann;Bellevue;Sr.;34-14, 1A state qualifier, district runner-up
