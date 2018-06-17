What is Nahant?

Nahant Marsh is an urban wetland located near the junction of Iowa 22 and Interstate 280 in west Davenport.

At present, 305 acres are publicly owned and considered part of the preserve, but the natural marsh ecosystem encompasses about 700 acres, including Credit Island and the Milan Bottoms, Brian Ritter, director of the Nahant Marsh Education Center, said.

The center offers educational programs in addition to public access to nature.

The city of Davenport owns about 120 acres and the nonprofit Nahant Marsh Education Center, founded in 2000, owns the remainder.