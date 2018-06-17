The public is invited to explore the wilds of Davenport's Nahant Marsh on Friday-Saturday, when it will be the site of a bio-blitz, an event in which about 50 scientists will descend upon the area, trying to find and identify as many species of life as possible in a 24-hour period.
The goal is to collect basic taxonomic data and to highlight the value of local habitats. Regular people are encouraged to come out and watch, learning from experts who can explain the significance of what they are seeing, and there will be special activities for children.
While Nahant isn't quite as off the beaten path as some previous Quad-City bio-blitz sites, Nahant executive director Brian Ritter said there's never been a comprehensive survey of the entire property.
He will be especially interested to see whether scientists find threatened or endangered species such as the Indiana and northern long-eared bats or the copper-bellied water snake.
The event also will allow the public to see a side of Nahant that normally is off limits — the area of Carp Lake that is beyond the Interstate 280 bridge.
To get to Carp Lake, a hayrack ride will leave from the education center on the hour both Friday and Saturday, taking visitors down a one-way lane with water on both sides. At present, the water level is low, because it rises and falls with the Mississippi River, which is part of the same wetland ecosystem.
While semi-trailer tractors, mostly obscured by trees, rumble along on nearby 280, visitors will get to survey the lake and take in all that this close-to-the-city bit of nature provides. On a recent day, turkey vultures, much more beautiful in flight than their name might suggest, swooped on air thermals.
A large bullfrog stared up from the lake as numerous fish swam behind him and dragonflies zoomed from left to right. Kinsey Nielsen, AmeriCorps naturalist, explained that "when the dragonflies dip down in the water, they are laying eggs."
Other finds included blooming native iris, an abandoned bird nest, mussel shells (sometimes called clam shells), two turtle nests that had been raided by raccoons, with empty eggs lying nearby, and birds chirping everywhere.
The bio-blitz is sponsored by a group called Guardians of the Prairie and Forest, in partnership with the Nahant education center and Friends of Nahant Marsh.
Activities will include falconry and bird banding demonstrations, an owl prowl, frog identification and birding hikes, bat detection and fish collection analysis.
Scientists include employees from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources; Augustana, Black Hawk and Eastern Iowa Community colleges; the universities of Iowa and Dubuque; Western Illinois University; the Illinois Natural History Survey; Insects of Iowa; the Quad-City Botanical Center; the Dragonfly Society of the Americas; the Iowa Odonata Survey and others.
They'll be looking for mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish, plants and insects.
