The Mississippi Valley Blues Society will present Selwyn Birchwood in concert at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Kavanaugh's Hilltop Tap Bar & Grill, 1228 30th St., Rock Island. Admission is $10 for society members or $12 for non-members, with memberships available at the show. Birchwood, born in 1985, is a blues guitarist, vocalist and songwriter from Tampa, Florida. He performs mostly original songs.
