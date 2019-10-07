The Mississippi Valley Blues Society will present Selwyn Birchwood in concert at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Kavanaugh's Hilltop Tap Bar & Grill, 1228 30th St., Rock Island. Admission is $10 for society members or $12 for non-members, with memberships available at the show. Birchwood, born in 1985, is a blues guitarist, vocalist and songwriter from Tampa, Florida. He performs mostly original songs.

6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, Kavanaugh's Hilltop Tap Bar & Grill, Rock Island. $12

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments