Semi-pro

Quad-City 76ers 5, Geneseo Rooks 0

76ers;000;000;104;--;5;11;1

Geneseo;000;000;000;--;0;3;1

WP -- Vince Omeara (2-0). LP -- Oberbroeckling. Two or more hits -- 76ers, Tyler Ulfig 3, Drew Davis, Brooks Sunny. 2B -- 76ers, Davis; Geneseo, Wohlers. RBI -- 76ers, Eric Maffie 2, Davis, Ulfig, Sunny.  Records -- 76ers 11-0; Geneseo 2-5

