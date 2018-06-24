Semi-pro

Quad-City 76ers 5, Elgin Force 2

Elgin;002;000;0;--;2;5;0

76ers;200;003;x;--;5;5;0

WP – Zach Nitzel (5-0). LP – Ortiz. Two or more hits – Elgin (Jiminez), 76ers (Jordan Chandler). 2B – Elgin (Jiminez). HR – 76ers (Jacob Houghton). RBI – Elgin (Feeley); 76ers (Houghton 2, Tanner Ennis 2, Chandler).

Quad-City 76ers 8, Elgin Force 1

Elgin;000;010;0;--;1;3;4

76ers;000;710;x;--;8;10;1

WP – Ike Roush. LP – Moeller. Two or more hits – 76ers (Paul Sanders, Justin Hutter). 2B – 76ers (Hutter Mitch Owens). RBI – Elgin (Carroll); 76ers (Hutter 2, Owens 2, Sanders, Tyler Ulfig, Zach Nitzel).

Records – 76ers 16-5, Elgin 8-5.

