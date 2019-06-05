Semipro baseball 

Whiteside County Wildcats 8-11, Palmer Dragons 1-1

Game 1

Palmer;000;001;0;--;1;5;2

Whiteside County;100;610;x;--;8;11;1

WP -- Pepper. LP -- Casper. Two or more hits -- Palmer, Gardner 3; Whiteside County, Therazan 3, Boehm. 2B -- Whiteside County, Therazan, Pepper. HR -- Whiteside County, Therazan. RBI -- Whiteside County, Therazan 4, Boehm, Jones

Game 2

Palmer;001;00;--;1;2;3

Whiteside County;074;0x;--;11;9;2

WP -- Wolf. LP -- Gust. Two or more hits -- Whiteside County, Pepper. 2B -- Whiteside County, Pepper 2. HR -- Whiteside County, Eikenberry. RBI -- Whiteside County, Pepper 4, Eikenberry 3, Wolf, Smith

