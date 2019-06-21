Semi-pro baseball 

Quad City 76ers 7, Geneseo Rooks 0

Geneseo;000;000;000;--;0;6;3

Quad City;100;010;41x;--;7;5;1

WP -- Colin Rogiers (1-0). LP -- Oberbroeckling. Two or more hits -- Gen, Kyle Wise, Bridges; QC, Drew Davis 3. 2B -- QC, Davis, Kyle Portner. 3B -- QC, Davis 2. RBI -- QC, Erik Hoffman, KJ Lampkin, Eric Maffie, Nick Drobushevic, Tyler Ulfig, Portner. Records -- Quad City 10-0, Geneseo 2-4

