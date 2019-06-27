Quad Cities Senior Olympics
Disc Golf
Long View Park, Rock Island
18 holes
ages 60-64 -- T1. Jeff Johannsen 60, T1. Willie Seward 60
ages 65-69 -- 1. Frederic Whiteside 51
ages 80-84 -- 1. Robert DeClerk 66, 2. Delmar Smith 69
10K Time Trial
Women
ages 50-54 -- 1. Stacey Zapolski 20:24
Men
ages 50-54 -- 1. Jay Hamilton 17:13
ages 55-59 -- 1. John Thompson 15:51
ages 60-64 -- 1. Kevin Rose 14:48, 2. Rick Gladsen 15:45, 3. Joe Buikema 17:27, 4. Bob Hentrich 17:50, 5. Dave Thompson 19:08
ages 65-69 -- 1. Doug McCollam 18:20, 2. Roger Fobair 20:25
ages 70-74 -- 1. Steve Evans 17:15
Quad Cities Senior Olympics Fleet Feet 5K Road Race
Overall place -- 1. Phill Young 17:02, 2. Colin Young 18:50, 3. Chris Haydel 19:03, 4. Dan Austin 20:46, 5. Jill Humecke 21:25, 6. Dan Bailey 21:42, 7. Frederic Whiteside 22:09, 8. Steve Dellett 23:06, 9. Franck Murphy 24:08, 10. Nicole Callahan 24:54, 11. Frank Davis 25:18, 12. Paul PJ Foley 25:19, 13. Russ Hart 25:23, 14. Don Montgomery 25:26, 15. Frank Bay 26:37, 16. Pamela Sameulson 26:46, 17. Pam Mohr 27:09, 18. Lawrence Engstrom 28:06, 19. Cecilia Mitchell 29:17, 20. Kelli Mills 29:24, 21. Rita Schaeffer 30:01, 22. Larry Jones 30:55, 23. Alan Swearingen 30:56, 24. Ayla Hillyer 31:19, 25. Marianne Schroeder 32:27, 26. James Knorr 32:54, 27. Peggy Neavor 34:01, 28. Paula Kirkwood 34:12, 29. Terri Buzea 34:59, 30. Kelci Connell 36:00, 31. Judy Gulley 41:30, 32. James McCord 48:33
