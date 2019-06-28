Quad Cities Senior Olympics
25K Cycling Road Race
Men
Ages 50-54 -- 1. Jay Hamilton 43.00
Ages 55-59 -- 1. John Thompson 42.25
Ages 60-64 -- 1. Joe Buikema 42.25, 2. Dave Thompson 42.48
Ages 65-69 -- 1. Doug McCollam 42.52, 2. Roger Fobair 49.56, 3. Larry Best 1:00.3, 4. Nelson Lay 1:11.0
Ages 70-74 -- 1. Bruce Perry 42.55
Ages 75-79 -- 1. Charley Fowler 53.22
Women
Ages 50-54 -- 1. Stacey Zapolski 53.17
