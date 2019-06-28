Quad Cities Senior Olympics 

25K Cycling Road Race 

Men

Ages 50-54 -- 1. Jay Hamilton 43.00

Ages 55-59 -- 1. John Thompson 42.25

Ages 60-64 -- 1. Joe Buikema 42.25, 2. Dave Thompson 42.48

Ages 65-69 -- 1. Doug McCollam 42.52, 2. Roger Fobair 49.56, 3. Larry Best 1:00.3, 4. Nelson Lay 1:11.0

Ages 70-74 -- 1. Bruce Perry 42.55

Ages 75-79 -- 1. Charley Fowler 53.22

Women

Ages 50-54 -- 1. Stacey Zapolski 53.17

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments