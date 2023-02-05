Winter hobbies for the elderly are typically focused on sharpening the mind. While exercising the mind comes first, it’s also important to incorporate movement into your routine.

The winter season can make it difficult to keep up with physical activity due to unpleasant weather. Nevertheless, physical activity is vital to health. The National Institute on Aging recommends that seniors try to include at least 30 minutes of vigorous activity in their daily routines.

Exercise is just as beneficial to the mind as it is to the body. Through movement, blood flow increases and oxygenates the body, leading to more sustained mental energy throughout the day. Movement also supports the body’s nervous system and can help relieve tension and reduce anxiety.

The most beneficial hobbies for the elderly help support the following:

• Balance

• Endurance

• Flexibility

• Deep Breathing

There are plenty of ways to add full-body movement to boost mood and promote overall heath. Listed below are six fun winter activities for seniors that will help get your daily dose of movement.

• Dancing

• Singing

• Going to the gym

• Yoga

• Swimming and aquatic exercises

• Walking

No matter what senior-friendly activities you choose to do, please remember the following:

• Exercise with a friend

• Have fun

• Respect your limits

• Stay hydrated