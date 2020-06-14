Seniors miss out on Illinois Shrine Game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

For some of the top football-playing seniors in Illinois, the Illinois All-Star Shrine Game is a final opportunity to represent their respective high schools.

Due to the restrictions still in place because of COVID-19, the 46th annual All-Star Shrine contest, scheduled to be played Saturday at Tucci Stadium in Bloomington, has been cancelled.

Seven players from the Quad-Cities area had been selected to participate in this year's game. All of the players invited were nominated by their respective coaches, with the final rosters selected by the Illinois Football Coaches Association.

Western Big 6 Conference runner-up Rock Island (8-3) had one of its seniors selected in defensive lineman Jaiden VanCoillie. VanCoillie tallied 67 tackles with six sacks and three forced fumbles to help lead the Rocks to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs, falling to eventual state champion East St. Louis.

Rocky's traditional rival Moline (5-5) had two of its players invited to participate in running back Aboubacar Barry and safety/receiver Nate Johnson. Barry rushed for 973 yards and had 18 touchdowns while Johnson added 504 yards and five TDs on 18 receptions for the Maroons, who fell to Villa Park Willowbrook in a 7A first-round playoff matchup.