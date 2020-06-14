Seniors miss out on Illinois Shrine Game

For some of the top football-playing seniors in Illinois, the Illinois All-Star Shrine Game is a final opportunity to represent their respective high schools.
Due to the restrictions still in place because of COVID-19, the 46th annual All-Star Shrine contest, scheduled to be played Saturday at Tucci Stadium in Bloomington, has been cancelled.
Seven players from the Quad-Cities area had been selected to participate in this year's game. All of the players invited were nominated by their respective coaches, with the final rosters selected by the Illinois Football Coaches Association.
Western Big 6 Conference runner-up Rock Island (8-3) had one of its seniors selected in defensive lineman Jaiden VanCoillie. VanCoillie tallied 67 tackles with six sacks and three forced fumbles to help lead the Rocks to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs, falling to eventual state champion East St. Louis.
Rocky's traditional rival Moline (5-5) had two of its players invited to participate in running back Aboubacar Barry and safety/receiver Nate Johnson. Barry rushed for 973 yards and had 18 touchdowns while Johnson added 504 yards and five TDs on 18 receptions for the Maroons, who fell to Villa Park Willowbrook in a 7A first-round playoff matchup.
Lincoln Trail Conference champion Annawan-Wethersfield (12-1), which posted the first perfect regular season since the co-op began in 2008 and reached the 1A semifinals before dropping a 44-30 game to eventual state champ Lena-Winslow, was represented by linebacker Drake VanHyfte.
Anchoring a Titan defense that allowed just 12.5 points per game, the Eastern Illinois-bound VanHyfte notched 163 tackles, including 81 solo stops, and recorded 38 tackles for loss and five sacks.
Kewanee's Kavon Russell was selected as a defensive back, having recorded 56 tackles from that spot this past fall as the Boilermakers went 7-4.
Additionally, Russell had 877 total yards and 13 touchdowns, including 40 receptions for 667 yards and seven TDs, to help the Boilers to their first postseason win in 20 years before falling in the second round to 4A semifinalist Coal City.
West Carroll (5-5) had one player on each squad, with linebacker Zach King (102 tackles, seven TFLs) and defensive back Michael Popkin.
The duo helped the Thunder to their third 2A playoff appearance in the last five years.
