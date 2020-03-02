9. Sensory-friendly Screening: “Living in the Age of Airplanes”

At 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, a sensory-friendly presentation of “Living in the Age of Airplanes” will be presented at the Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Narrated by Harrison Ford, the documentary, filmed across seven continents, tells about the way airplanes have changed the world and people’s lives. The movie has been modified to be “friendlier” to the senses, including dimmed but not turned-off theater lights and a lower volume. Guests of all ages have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, and bring in outside food and drink for special dietary needs. Tickets are $5 per person, available the day of the show and at http://putnam.org/. Supported by the Autism Society of the Quad Cities.