September Carlsten’s husband, Davenport Fire Chief Michael Carlsten, gets his name in the paper a lot, but this time, she is being honored for the care she gives to patients and her team as the charge nurse in the Outpatient Care Center at Genesis East.

Carlsten, a Quad Cities Iowa native, has always loved taking care of people. She ran an in-home daycare, but when her stepson, at age three, was diagnosed with leukemia and was being cared for at St. Jude’s in Memphis, the nurses that helped her family inspired her. She stated, “The doctors that we had were wonderful, wonderful Doctors. They were the best of the best, but for us, it was the nurses that put things into layman's terms and were there to comfort us and let us know really what was going on.” As a mother, she wanted to do something where she knew she could take care of her children. Carlsten is a mother of six and now a grandmother to several, with a new grandchild due to arrive in June!

The Outpatient Care Center is in charge of all of the scheduled and same-day surgeries at Genesis East, so any surgery at Genesis East will start with Carlsten’s team. She said that even when patients come in for a surgery that they are looking forward to, there is always some anxiety. She said, “Just being able to be there for the patients and being able to comfort them before they go back to surgery, and reassure them that things are going to be OK. And to let them know that they've got a great team that's going to be taking care of them, and just ease their anxiety a little bit before they go to surgery is really the best part of my job.”

Carlsten enjoys working with patients, but being a charge nurse means that she doesn’t always get to work with patients as often. She states, “I kind of take care of the doctors and the nurses now. I do the assignments for the nurses and just kind of help put fires out when we have patients that are added on. I work them into our schedule. I do a lot of the behind-the-scenes stuff too, and just being there as a support for our nurses so that they can get their job done.” A typical day for Carlsten includes anything and everything that anyone needs help with, from helping physicians get orders in, to jumping in and helping patients get ready, whether the schedule is running ahead or behind. She tries to keep everything running smoothly.

Carlsten has been in the Outpatient Care Center for eight years, but she has been a nurse almost eighteen years now. She explained, “When I first started, I started out on the cardiac intervention unit. I worked there for about eight years, and then ended up taking a job that was actually part of the IT department. I was called a Physician Liaison. I trained physicians on computer order entry (CPOE) when we first switched to that, and then just kind of worked with them to get their orders set up and worked directly with the physicians at that point. I did that job for about two years, and then I came to outpatient.” Having that computer background and experience working with physicians, she is the person that they go to for help when they have computer issues.

When asked what her favorite part of the job was, Carlsten reiterated what she said earlier when asked what the most important part of her job was, that easing a patient’s anxiety was at the top of her list. “I think being there to be a backup for everybody. I mean, like I said, my favorite part, honestly, is when I'm caring for patients or, just rounding on patients and helping ease their minds before they go to surgery. I've had surgery before, and I knew the team that was taking care of me, and even knowing the people that were going to be caring for me, there was still a great deal of anxiety just from the unknown, you know, having to have surgery. You never know what's going to happen. And I think just being able to be there for those patients to help ease their anxiety a little bit before they have to go back.”