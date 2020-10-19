Serrano to go to trial for murder of former Wilton football player on May 17

TIPTON – A jury trial for Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 21, of Muscatine, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Chantz Stevens, 19, of Wilton, is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. May 17, 2021 at the Cedar County Courthouse.

According to court documents, during a pretrial hearing Friday, Serrano waived the right to a speedy trial and has demanded a jury trial. If Serrano seeks a deferred judgment, his lawyer must contact court administration at least two weeks prior to any plea hearing.

According to a previous filing, Serrano has pleaded not guilty to the charge, relating to an incident on July 19 in which Stevens was stabbed to death, and that he plans to claim self-defense during the trial. He remains in the Cedar County Jail under a $1 million cash-only bond.

According to police reports, Serrano was arrested at a residence in Muscatine after reports of an altercation had been made from a party at 938 Quincy Avenue in Clarence, rural Cedar County. Reports say Serrano had attended the party with several associates. During the party, he allegedly keyed a silver Toyota Camry, resulting in about $1,000 damage. He is also charged with second-degree criminal mischief for the incident.