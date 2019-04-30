Seth West

West

West has been a three-sport standout for the Chargers, who reached the state quarterfinals. He was an Illinois Football Coaches Association all-stater after rushing for a school-record 1,482 yards and 12 scores. He was named captain of the Quad-City Times All-Western Illinois baseball team after batting .376 with 16 stolen bases and 29 RBI while going 6-3 with a 1.68 ERA. West averaged 9.1 points and 4.5 assists per game in earning second team all-league accolades.

