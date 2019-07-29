Two bands, 50 Shades of Rock & Been There Done That. will be in concert 5-9:30 p.m. Thursday at Moline Centre Main Street, 619 16th St., Moline, on the Plaza at Bass Street Landing.. All you need to bring is a lawn chair. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

5 p.m. Thursday, Moline Centre Main Street, Moline. Free.

