Two bands, 50 Shades of Rock & Been There Done That. will be in concert 5-9:30 p.m. Thursday at Moline Centre Main Street, 619 16th St., Moline, on the Plaza at Bass Street Landing.. All you need to bring is a lawn chair. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
5 p.m. Thursday, Moline Centre Main Street, Moline. Free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.