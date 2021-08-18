Shane Bennett, forward

Storm bring back Bennett
The Quad-City Storm have re-signed forward Shane Bennett, who holds several franchise records.
Bennett, 27, has played 68 games for the Storm, the most in franchise history, after being acquired in a trade with the Fayetteville Marksmen in 2018.
The Grand Island, N.Y. native has scored a franchise-record 24 goals and added 30 assists for 54 points in that time, also the most in the Storm's two-season history.
In 143 career SPHL games, Bennett has scored 44 goals and added 56 assists for 100 total points in his pro career. He has also played five games with the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks, not tallying a point.
