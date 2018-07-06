When Gillian Flynn was a writer for the magazine Entertainment Weekly, she wrote about television shows like “Heroes,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and “My Super Sweet 16,” along with trend pieces assessing the news coverage of Hurricane Katrina, who might not have deserved the Emmy they got and who did, and the top 10 medical TV shows of all time (the list, from 2005 – likely to coincide with the ending of “E.R.,” – was led by “M*A*S*H” and “St. Elsewhere,” and included “Quincy, M.E.” ).
These days, she’s more apt to be the subject of such articles — or at least her current work is.
See, Flynn writes novels now, and big sellers, too. Her name may sound familiar to those who were caught up in the must-read frenzy of the summer of 2012, when her third book, “Gone Girl,” was getting all the attention.
And now, it’s her first book that’s getting all the notice. “Sharp Objects,” first released in 2006 to modest critical success (enough to convince her to keep writing books, as it turns out), is now an HBO miniseries premiering Sunday and, because of the attention, sales are putting it on bestseller lists everywhere; it’s currently (as of this writing) No. 44 on Amazon’s general list.
The story deals with some dark stuff — and it wouldn’t be Flynn if it didn’t — about one mutilated young girl and another missing in a small town. Amy Adams plays Camille, the magazine journalist sent to cover the story.
The issue of cutting one’s self — hence the title — also plays out in the series. Camille also has a young daughter, Anne (Eliza Scanley), who seems rather wary of the situation. Yet as a journalist investigating the story, Camille — and those around her — can’t help but get caught up in the drama, too.
“Sharp Objects” plays in a series of flashbacks and spooky images that might make anyone wonder: Do all small towns have an element of creepiness to them? Because they sure do when it comes to mysteries. Directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, who directed HBO’s multi-award-winning “Big Little Lies,” and with a screenplay written by Flynn and Marti Noxon (“Dietland”), this mystery is sure to thrill over eight episodes, beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday on HBO.
Second coming of Evel: It was Lance Murdoch, the resident daredevil of “The Simpsons,” who claimed that this country “has the best doctor-to-daredevil ratio in the world.” If true, why wouldn’t there be another Evel Knievel? Travis Pastrana has stepped up to fill that “why would anyone do that?” void of being a daredevil. Haven’t heard of him? Not surprising; daredevilry isn’t as big a draw these days as it was in the 1960s and ’70s, when Knievel was jumping school buses and Fonzie was jumping sharks. Pastrana is a big deal in the motorsports world, and he landed a double back flip on a motorcycle, the only one to have done it (so far). In 1967, Knievel attempted to jump over the fountain at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. He failed, and the spectacle left him with a fractured skull, concussion, broken hips, broken ribs, fractured pelvis. Pastrana is going to attempt that jump, along with breaking two other of Knievel’s feats: jumping over 52 cars and 16 full-size buses. And all this danger will be aired live Sunday on the History Channel. Along with the jumps, of course, there will be archive footage of Knievel’s jumps — and attempted jumps — and interviews with members of Pastrana’s and Knievel’s family. The spectacle, called “Evel Live,” begins at 7 p.m., and lasts for three hours — a lot of time to invest in possibly witnessing historic events. But, as Pastrana says in his promo, “What’s the worst that could possibly happen?” Indeed.
Move over, sharks: The scary beasts of the sea have had their weeks for quite some time; how about giving some attention to the beasts of the road? The aforementioned “Evel Live” stunt kicks off History’s second annual Car Week, a weeklong love letter to the motorized beasts on four (and two) wheels. Specials include “Hot Rods and Muscle Cars,” with a focus on the obsession some folks have to put as much power and speed into cars, at 7 p.m. Monday; “Speed Demons,” a look at the milestones made in land speed, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and “Hot Wheels: 50th Anniversary Special,” celebrating a half-century of the real minis, at 7 p.m. Thursday. The week also includes car-themed episodes of “American Pickers,” and the channel’s website (history.com) is loaded with car content, including a documentary called “The Cars That Made America.” It’s all part of Car Week on the History Channel.
