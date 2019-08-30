She Rock Fest, hosted by Wicked Liz & the Bellyswirls and The Tangled Wood, is a music festival celebrating women. It will be 6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at The Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Road, Bettendorf. Featured will be Been There Done That – an all-girl teen band from QC Rock Academy, Hum Hum & the Crash, a teen band from QC Rock Academy; My Finest Hour from Reno, Nevada; and Quad-City favorites Wicked Liz & the Bellyswirls.

6 p.m. Friday, The Tangled Wood, Bettendorf. Free.

