She Rocks Fest, hosted by Wicked Liz & the Bellyswirls and The Tangled Wood, is a music festival celebrating women. It will be 6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at The Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Road, Bettendorf. Featured will be Been There Done That – an all-girl teen band from QC Rock Academy, Hum Hum & the Crash, a teen band from QC Rock Academy; My Finest Hour from Reno, Nevada; and Quad-City favorites Wicked Liz & the Bellyswirls.
6 p.m. Friday, The Tangled Wood, Bettendorf. Free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.