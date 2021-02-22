Sherrard schools update Return to Learn plan

The Sherrard School Board voted to update their “Return to Learn” Plan last Wednesday, Feb. 17. The plan is a document outlining conduct and mitigations the district is implementing to facilitate in-person learning. The district has had the option of five days in-person instruction or full remote learning since school started on Aug. 17, 2020.

Notable changes include facecovering guidelines, the document states, “Per CDC guidance, gaiters can be worn as face coverings when there are two layers of fabric.”

The district lies in both Mercer and Rock Island counties — and has to interact with both county health departments for pandemic guidance. Another change to the ‘Return to Learn’ plan addresses the number of days students must quarantine following symptoms or close contact with a COVID-19 positive person — it differs depending on which county the affected resides.

According to the document, “The IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) allows quarantined students and staff to return to school after 7 days or 10 days... Right now, the 7-day option is not available and the 10-day option is not available to students who live in Rock Island County... All staff members and the students who reside in Mercer County do have the ability to return from quarantine after 10 days if they meet the criteria for returning”.