Multiple units on scene of a reported shooting in the 200 block of Pershing Court in Davenport 

 Tara Becker-Gray, Quad-City Times

A large police presence responded to the corner of Pershing Court and Pershing Avenue after a report of a shooting just after 9:30 a.m. Monday.

