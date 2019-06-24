A large police presence responded to the corner of Pershing Court and Pershing Avenue after a report of a shooting just after 9:30 a.m. Monday.
At the Pershing court at an apparent shooting. Check for updates on @qctimes and @Dispatch_Argus pic.twitter.com/lGnLynKrGq— Jessica Gallagher (@JessGallDA) June 24, 2019
Multiple officers searching the yard of a home on the corner of Pershing Ave and Pershing Court #qctimes pic.twitter.com/kuYRcn35eG— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) June 24, 2019
One neighbor says he heard 7 shots. #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) June 24, 2019
Multiple units on scene of a reported shooting in the 200 block of Pershing Court #qctimes pic.twitter.com/PfpUMnxhVa— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) June 24, 2019
Crime scene tech is on scene and officers are talking with neighbors/witnesses #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) June 24, 2019
June 24, 2019
