“Shooting” the Loop in Geneseo

GENESEO SHOOT THE LOOP

When the pandemic started in 2020, all in-person events stopped. Geneseo is well-known for its strong sense of community. Local car enthusiasts partnered with the Geneseo Chamber to organize and promote downtown car cruises and Geneseo Shoot The Loop was born! The May 2020 Shoot The Loop event was the first in-person gathering in Geneseo during the pandemic. Cars were socially distanced and takeout from local restaurants was promoted. It also brought people together for the first time since the shut downs started. Shoot The Loop became a monthly occurrence, helping to spur Geneseo’s local economy forward while bringing people together. The Geneseo Shoot The Loop cruises of 2020 were a bright spot in an otherwise gloomy year.

By popular demand, the folks at Geneseo Shoot the Loop are at it again in 2021, bringing the monthly car cruises back to downtown Geneseo this year. The cruises feature food trucks, live music, DJ’s, and many incredible classic cars.

Join us on any of the following dates in Geneseo:

April 10

May 8

June 5

July 10

August 14

September 4

DID YOU KNOW?

Cruising or “Shooting” the Loop was a common Geneseo pastime among teenagers and young adults from the 1950’s through the early 2000’s? Generations of Geneseoans drove different variations of the Loop for decades – and the practice was generally frowned upon by local officials during the time. But we had fun doing it!

