Grab up unique Quad-Cities gifts before they're gone

Gift-giving season is getting closer, and with groups getting the green light to gather again, finding the perfect present can feel more important than ever.
With supply chain disruptions causing scarcity in some products and the National Retail Federation predicting an 8.5%-10.5% bump in holiday spending from last year, buying gifts early and from local sources will minimize holiday headaches.
Here are 10 Quad-Cities retailers whose products and services will fit any friend and family member's tastes:
- MJ's Creative Candles: Brother and sister duo Marteze and Jazden opened MJ's Creative Candles during the COVID-19 pandemic, turning their hobby into a business. They hand-pour candles and cure them for two-to-three weeks to achieve optimal scents. From classic jarred candles to sweet-smelling wax disguised as yummy treats, the online business has a wide array of different products. Proceeds from some candles also go to charitable causes. One of the company's holiday candles would create the perfect atmosphere for any winter party.
- Hot Glass, 104 Western Ave., Davenport: Hot Glass is a nonprofit with the goal of bettering the lives of youth and veterans through the creation of glass art. In addition to selling all sorts of glass artwork in its shop, Hot Glass also offers classes in glassblowing for individuals, couples and groups. The organization's work provides gift ideas that would work for anyone, from hands-on types to those who just appreciate the end product.
- Buttercupp Candles: Buttercupp Candles sells uniquely scented candles that change with the seasons. Beyond the signature, seasonal and monthly scents, the company also offers the opportunity for people to craft their own candles. People can choose from more than 80 scents to mix and match at one of two locations in Moline and LeClaire, and will get to pour the candle themselves. They're ready to take home within a day. Gifts from Buttercupp Candles can be an experience that lasts beyond the candle bar.
- Dot’s Pots, 2822 16th St., Moline: Recently chosen as one of 28 small companies to be featured in the Illinois Office of Tourism’s Illinois Made program, Dot’s Pots sells handmade pottery created by Dorothy Beach Lawrence and her husband, Dan Lawrence. The couple works with wheel-thrown, hand and slab techniques to build the pottery, and uses food and microwave-safe glazes. For those looking for a unique gift that’s both beautiful and functional, look no further.
- The Mad Potter, 2326 Spruce Hills Drive, Bettendorf: The Mad Potter offers paint-it-yourself opportunities for those who want to put their own touch on their holiday gift. Visitors can choose what kind of piece they'd like to paint, whether it be clay or glass, with no artistic talent necessary. No reservations are necessary either, as people can stop in any time to make a masterpiece of a gift.
- Argrow's House: Argrow's House works to empower women who have survived violence and abuse, selling products made by women it works with and offering them free services. The organization primarily makes and sells bath and body products, such as lotions, bath bombs and soaps. It also sells monthly subscription boxes with handmade products by women from all over the world. Whoever receives a gift from Argrow's House will know their products come from a good cause.
- Wild Cherry Spoon Co.: Wild Cherry Spoon Co. offers hand-crafted wooden products of all sorts, from kitchen utensils to tables to a razor and shaving brush kit. The pieces are shaped from raw, ethically harvested urban lumber and finished with beeswax and organic olive oil. Each piece is slightly different from the last, so whoever receives a wooden gift from the carving company will have something truly special.
- The Artsy Bookworm, 1319 30th St., Rock Island: As its name implies, The Artsy Bookworm sells more than just books. People can find original art, toys and yarn in addition to new and used books. The merchandise is sourced from women-owned and Black-owned businesses, and from organic, cruelty-free, fair-trade and environmentally responsible makers. People can find a unique gift at the store and know it came from a good place.
- Allied Barber and Supply, 224 W. 3rd St., Davenport: Allied Barber and Supply sells men's grooming products along with other gear, including clothing, home goods and customized candles. According to its website, the owner doesn't stock anything he wouldn't use. Don't be fooled by the name, gifts for any type of guy — or woman — can be found at the shop.
- Navarro Canoe Co., 2219 3rd Ave., Rock Island: Navarro Canoe Co. creates canoes by hand, made-to-order. Described as "functional works of art" on its website, the business handcrafts six different styles of canoe, and can ship anywhere in the continental U.S. Build time ranges between 4-6 weeks, and there are usually a few finished canoes in-stock. With the mighty Mississippi just minutes away, a new, handcrafted canoe could be the perfect gift for someone who loves the water.