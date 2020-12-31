Short-handed Bulls hold off Wizards for 2nd straight win

WASHINGTON — Otto Porter scored 28 points, Zach LaVine added 22 and the Chicago Bulls, playing without four players who were in the NBA health and safety protocol, beat the winless Washington Wizards 133-130 on Thursday.

The Bulls played without Lauri Markkanen, their second-leading scorer and top rebounder, as well as forward Chandler Hutchison and guards Ryan Arcidiacano and Tomas Satoransky.

Russell Westbrook had his fourth straight triple-double in his four games with Washington, finishing with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Thomas Bryant and Bradley Beal each had 28 points for Washington (0-5).

The Bulls, who lost their first three games and beat the Wizards twice in three days, took the lead on Coby White's two free throws with 1:01 to play.

Chicago had seven players in double figures for the second straight game. White and Wendell Carter had 16, Daniel Gafford and Thaddeus Young added 15 and Patrick Williams had 10.

