A Showcase of Bands will be 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Rock Island High School, 1400 25th Ave., Rock Island. Quad-City area marching bands will perform their 2019 competition shows. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and admission is $5 per person. Concessions will be available. Bands will include Assumption High School Marching Knights, Galva High School Marching Wildcats, ROWVA High School Marching Tigers, Orion High School Marching Chargers, Sherrard High School Marching Tigers, Rockridge High School Marching Rockets, Moline High School Marching Maroons, United Township High School Marching Panthers, and Rock Island High School Pride of Rock Island.
