No matter the type of siding your house has, after a long winter's wear, it needs a good cleaning. One of the best means of brightening dingy siding is with a thorough washing from a pressure washer or even a garden hose. If the siding is chalked or streaked, scrub it using a nylon truck brush along with a mild solution of powdered laundry detergent and hot water. Rinse thoroughly with fresh water. Check for cracks, peeling paint, missing or damaged mortar and caulking, and make the needed repairs.
