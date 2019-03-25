Chicago-based KAIA String Quartet celebrates Latin American culture through the medium of the string quartet. KAIA’s mission is to perform and bring music of the Classical and ethnically diverse genres to the public. The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra brings them to the Boys & Girls Club, 338 6th St, Moline, Sunday at 2 p.m. Check out a sample of their work at the Quad-City Times Paper Jams concert at facebook.com/qctimes/videos/1239700222873340/.
2 p.m., Sunday, The Boys & Girls Club, Moline. $10-25
