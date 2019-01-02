The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra is presenting one of its Signature Series shows this weekend, featuring the work of Ravel and Debussy performed by Naha Greenholtz, Hannah Holman and Rene Lecuona. The program starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Tickets cost $25 for adults and $10 for students. For more info, visit qcso.org.
