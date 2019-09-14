Hosted by the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra, the event will be 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The museum will be decked out in Viennese style. Tickets cost $100 and include dinner, performance and a live auction to benefit the symphony programs, with Maestro Mark Russsell Smith as the auctioneer. For tickets, go to https://qcso.org/event/signature-soiree-a-night-in-vienna/
5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Figge Art Museum, Davenport. $100
