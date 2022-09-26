Silvis Public Library removing daily fines for overdue materials

Silvis Public Library is going fine free.

Beginning Oct. 1, the library will be fine free for most materials, with the exception of culture passes and hot spots. Patrons will not be charged a daily fine for overdue materials.

According to the library's news release, overdue fines for items checked out at the library have been waived. About 2,400 fines were removed from 619 accounts totaling $8,929.34.

"For far too long, late fees have generated fear and anxiety among those who can least afford to pay, preventing them for opening library accounts, checking out books, or evening coming through our doors," Amy Fry, library director, said.

Items will still need to be returned to the library by the due date given. If an item is not returned or comes back damages the patron will still be charged.

The change is part of an institutional movement from libraries across the nation.

Collection agency fees, charges for damaged or lost items, and fines accumulated at other libraries will remain.