Davenport Masonic Temple, now Vickie Anne Palmer Hall, February 1967
Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel had recorded three of their five studio albums by the time they performed their only Q-C show together, when they were both 25. Rock Island native Dennis Moran, who now lives in Los Angeles, was there when he was 11, with his older sister and her fiance, and his older brother:
“My brother was a big folk music fan and had their first records. I remember thinking 'The Sound of Silence' was a beautiful song. It was just the two of them. They were young at the time, and they were very personable. (The theater) was full — a couple of thousand people.
“They finished with 'Sound of Silence,' and the crowd gave them a long standing ovation after. Concerts were shorter then; it might have been an hour and a half…I had an interest in more thoughtful songwriting, songs that had a message, songs personal to the songwriter. Garfunkel had a beautiful voice. The way they sang 'Sound of Silence' to this day moves me every time they sing it. They're very urgently trying to get that message across.”
