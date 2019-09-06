The hit musical “Singin’ in the Rain” will be presented Friday, Sept. 13-Nov. 22 at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The musical is faithfully adapted by Broadway legends Betty Comden and Adolph Green from their original award-winning screenplay. It's filled with every memorable moment from the film and a downpour of unforgettable songs. Call 309-786-7733, ext. 2 to order tickets or buy online at circa21.com. Tickets start at $46.73.
