5. “Sister Act”

The Quad-City Music Guild will present “Sister Act” Aug. 9-18 at the Quad-City Music Guild Theatre, 1584 34th Ave., Moline. Parking is at South Park Mall, near JC Penney, with a free shuttle service to the theater. Tickets, at $16 for adults and $11 for children, are available at boxoffice@qcmusicguild.com.

Aug. 9-18, Quad-City Music Guild Theatre, Moline. $16.

