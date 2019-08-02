5. “Sister Act”
The Quad-City Music Guild will present “Sister Act” Aug. 9-18 at the Quad-City Music Guild Theatre, 1584 34th Ave., Moline. Parking is at South Park Mall, near JC Penney, with a free shuttle service to the theater. Tickets, at $16 for adults and $11 for children, are available at boxoffice@qcmusicguild.com.
Aug. 9-18, Quad-City Music Guild Theatre, Moline. $16.
