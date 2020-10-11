Sister Annelda's education began in a 1-room schoolhouse

You’ve heard stories about people walking to school through wind and rain, frigid cold and blinding snow.

You’ve heard about, and maybe actually seen, those quaint one-room schoolhouses where kids of all ages learned and played together. And you’ve heard about those same grade-schoolers returning home for an afternoon of chores and an evening of housework.

Marietta Holtkamp — who later took on the name Sister Annelda — experienced all that and more while walking, sometimes even skipping, nearly 5 miles from her home in tiny St. Paul, Iowa, to her country classroom.

That was just shy of a century ago, before she turned herself over to God, before she became a nun serving in convents across the Midwest and decades before COVID-19 took the 102-year-old’s life April 19 — the fourth of six such casualties at the Our Lady of the Angels Convent in Wisconsin.

