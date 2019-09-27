Hosted by the Village of East Davenport and International Fire Museum, the 6th annual Fire Muster & Lights & Siren Parade will be noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, in the Village of East Davenport. This free, family event features a bounce house, Sparky the fire dog, a fire-safety house, live music, vendors and food vendors. The lights and sirens parade will leave Modern Woodmen Park at 11:30 a.m. and proceed to the Village of East Davenport, arriving around noon. For more information contact 563-391-6431 (8-10 p.m.) or 563-508-7826. Admission is free.
11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, Village of East Davenport. Free.
